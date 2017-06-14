More Details Surface About Late Playboy Model Who Died After Visiting Chiropractor

Playboy model Katie May’s estate is suing her chiropractor for wrongful death.

May reportedly died after suffering a ruptured artery during a visit to Dr. Eric Marc Swartz’s office back in February of 2016. The blood flow to Katie’s brain was blocked after the chiropractor tore the left vertebral artery by shifting her neck, which in turn was the cause of a stroke, according to Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter.

Now, the father of Katie’s child and executor of her estate, Alex Maimon, filed the suit claiming that a reasonable chiropractor would never have given Katie an “aggressive neck adjustment” that caused her death, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit states that Swartz wrote Katie’s report four days after she passed away. Katie’s estate finds this detail suspicious and believes it could be a sign that he altered the report after hearing of her death.

“It begs the question whether Swartz went back to change his report after he was notified May was hospitalized and died because of his treatment,” the report states.

In addition to wrongful death, Katie’s estate is suing Dr. Swartz for malpractice and negligence.

Chief Coroner Ed Winter explained during an interview with People last year that Katie’s death was a shockingly unique situation.

“She had some clotting and went to the hospital where they tried to do some procedures but she passed away,” Winter said. “I personally have not seen this before.”

According to May’s brother, Stephen, that doctor’s visit was the first time that Katie sought medical care for her neck issues.

Stephen said, “To the best of my family’s knowledge, and we are fairly but not totally certain of this, Katie did not seek medical care prior to Monday evening; if she had, it seems reasonable to conclude, the subsequent days would have unfolded very differently.”

On January 29, May tweeted about her neck injury. She wrote, “Pinched a nerve in my neck on a Photoshoot and got adjusted this morning. It really hurts! Any home remedy suggestions loves? XOXO.”

Pinched a nerve in my neck on a Photoshoot and got adjusted this morning. It really hurts! Any home remedy suggestions loves? XOXO — Katie May (@Ms_katiemay) January 29, 2016

Two days later, May indicated on Twitter she had plans to see the chiropractor for treatment on the neck injury.

While responding to a fan, May wrote: “Thanks love! It still hurts, going back to chiropractor tomorrow xoxoxo.”