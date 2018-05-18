‘Playboy’ Centerfold Jumps From NYC Building With 7-Year-Old Son

A former Playboy centerfold has jumped to her death from a New York City building, and she took her 7-year-old son with her.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the 47-year-old woman — who has not been identified by law enforcement, but is reportedly named Stephanie Adams — leaped from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan with the child at around 8:15 a.m.ET.

New York City Police Lt. John Grimpel confirmed the deaths, and explained that the bodies of the two were discovered on the “second-floor landing of the hotel’s courtyard.”

Adams was a Playboy centerfold in November 1992, according to the outlet, but identified herself as an “Author, Media Personality & Entrepreneur” on her official Twitter account.

She reportedly shared her 7-year-old son with a man named Charles Nicolai, who is said to work with Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness in some capacity.

While no details about why Adams may have made the decision to jump with her son, her final tweet, posted on March 20, alluded to “domestic abuse.”

“The only person who should ever be ashamed in a domestic abuse incident is the abuser. Stand tall and stay strong. Find the right support and always maintain your safety. Get the help you and your child need now to no longer be a victim.”

A few Twitter users who may have been personally connected to Adams have since commented on the tweet, with one suggesting that a “divorce custody battle” is what “led to this event,” but that has not confirmed by any news outlet, and appears to be merely speculation at this point.

In another March post on Twitter, Adams wrote, “Loving yourself, your loved ones, and finding your #soulmate can indeed happen at the very same time. And when it does…it is truly #beautiful.”

Reportedly, PEOPLE reached out to Adams’ attorney for a comment but their request was not immediately returned.