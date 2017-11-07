Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Unlocks Husband’s Phone and Discovers He Cheated

A domestic dispute led a major disruption on an international flight and caused the plane to make an unplanned landing.

An Iranian couple and their young child was flying from Doha, Qatar, to Bali, Indonesia, on a Sunday morning via Qatar Airways, according to The Times of India.

The unidentified woman unlocked her husband’s phone by placing his hand on the device’s fingerprint scanner as her slept. She then discovered evidence of him being unfaithful to her.

The woman, who was intoxicated, then began to argue with her husband and became unruly when crew members tried to calm her down.

As the altercation would not cease, the pilot made an unplanned landing in Chennai, India. The family was then kicked off the plane, which then proceeded to Bali as planned.

After the woman sobered up, authorities determined there was no apparent security threat and sent the family on a route back to Doha.

Qatar Airways refused to give any further details on the incident, citing privacy concerns.