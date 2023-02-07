Wendy's Reveals Deals for February 2023

A new month is here, which means new opportunities to save some cash at Wendy's. This February, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is giving guests the chance to score free menu items and save a few bucks on some favorite items, including breakfast options, Baconators, Kids' Meals, and cheeseburgers with a round of February 2023 deals honoring everything from Valentine's Day to Super Bowl LVII and even the Daytona 500.

With February marking National Hot Breakfast Month, and amid the chain's increased focus on its breakfast offerings, it comes as little surprise that Wendy's will be serving up some piping hot deals throughout the month. From the beginning of the month through Sunday, Feb. 12, according to Chew Boom, guests can score $2 off any Breakfast Combo, including the 6-piece Homestyle French Toast Sticks Combo, and the Breakfast Baconator Combo. When that deal expires, guests will then have the chance to grab a free order of Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase, an offer that refreshes daily from Monday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 19. From Monday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 26, Wendy's will offer a BOGO Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich, which will be followed by the chance to grab an order of free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase from Monday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 6.

But breakfast isn't the only section on the menu getting aome awesome discounts. Since February is packed-full of big sporting events, the beloved fast food chain is celebrating with a string of sweet deals. In honor of Super Bowl LVII, guests can grab the "Big Game Deal," which allows fans to enjoy $4 off of $20 in-app Delivery on Sundays all month long. Meanwhile, Wendy's is also offering "Extra Point Monday," a deal that will see DashPass Members earning $5 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero and Non-DashPass Members receiving $3 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero from Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 16. In honor of the Daytonna 500, from Friday, Feb. 17 through Monday, Feb. 20, the chain will offer a string of "Fuel Up" deals. During this time period, DashPass Members can get a free Baconator with an order of $20 or more on DoorDash, and Non-DashPass Members can get $5 off when they order a Baconator and spend $15 or more on DoorDash.

Wendy's will really be serving up the savings in February. In addition to the deals above, guests will be able to score 50% off Kids' Meal with any purchase from Monday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, March, 5. From Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12, customers can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any mobile order purchase. And of course, since February marks Valentine's Day, Wendy's will be showing fans some appreciation by handing out free fries of any size with any mobile order purchase from Monday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 19. These deals can eb found via the Wendy's app.