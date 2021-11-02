Photo of Deep Fried Chicken Head in Customer’s Order of Wings Goes Viral

A Pennsylvania woman has the most unwelcome viral post of the month with some photos of what appears to be a chicken head included in her order of wings. Two weeks ago, Brittani Paulhamus posted on Facebook after eating at a local pizza shop in her home town. She shared what seemed to be a recognizable head within her assortment of wings, complete with the beak and the comb.

Paulhamus’ photo shows a pile of regular wings for reference alongside the alleged chicken head, along with another, more clear photo of the head all on its own. She explained in her post that she ordered the wings for takeout and when she called back to complain, she was told to call back later on when management was available. She also addressed some of the common comments she was getting after her post went viral.

“I did not expect this post to blow up the way it did… Yes I know where the wings come from. However to me it is personally not appetizing to see the chicken head in the wings I ordered,” she wrote with a shrug emoji. “At the end of the way I’m sharing my personal experience and we’re all entitled to our own opinions.”

In most cases, commenters’ opinions seemed to be pure unadulterated horror. Many shared their condolences with Paulhamus for going through this harrowing experience. They could only speculate about how they would have reacted in her shoes.

Paulhamus followed up on the story in an interview with TODAY last week, where she admitted that she had eaten some of the chicken before she noticed this one errant piece. She said: “I bit into a wing and all was fine. I picked up the second wing, and I’m like, ‘Why is the shape weird?’ I turned it, and when I saw the beak and the eye, I threw it and I screamed.”

“So we’re in, like, disbelief at this point,” she continued. “I just, I had to post it because it’s not every day you open your wing container and get a chicken head instead of just one of the wings. At least it’s a chicken part.”

As for the restaurant, they said that this is the first time they’ve ever experienced such an issue. They are in contact with their chicken supplier to get to the bottom of this “unfortunate situation.” Paulhamus declined a refund from the restaurant and said that she is over the initial shock by now. She also said that her past experiences ordering wings there have been great.

“Honestly, it doesn’t matter. Like at the end of the day, it’s funny to me now. I look back on Friday and I laugh about it more than I’m disgusted by it,” she said.