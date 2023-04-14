'Peppa Pig' Game's Abrupt Queen Elizabeth Memorial Takes the Internet Off-Guard

More than six months after Queen Elizabeth's II's death, the popular British preschool animated series Peppa Pig paid tribute to the late British monarch. Fans playing the recently-released Peppa Pig: World Adventures were thrown for a loop when the game abruptly cut to a memorial for Her Majesty, who passed away in September at the age of 96.

The odd memorial came in the middle of the game as Peppa and other characters are playing in puddles after a recent rain. Peppa tells the queen, "Come on Your Majesty, jump in the puddles," with the game's narrator telling players, "the queen is very good at jumping in puddles." The animated Queen Elizabeth then says, "That's the spirit, everybody jump. Splash, splash, splash," as she joins Peppa in playing in the puddles. The narrator then says, "What a jolly good time everyone is having jumping in puddles. Well done for completing our whistle-stop tour around London." The joyous and carefree moment takes an abrupt and odd turn, however, when the screen suddenly cuts to a still from Peppa Pig of the queen and Peppa jumping in puddles together with the words, "H.M. Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 In Memorium."

The new Peppa Pig game is WILD pic.twitter.com/vLzcu4iRZs — rayyy lmao (@RayNarvaezJr) March 19, 2023

The moment gained traction online after computer game blogger Ray Narvaez Jr. recorded a live Twitch while playing the game. As the tribute aired, Narvaez could be heard saying, "What the f-. Oh my God. Oh s-." The video was uploaded to Twitter, where is quickly surpassed 1.9 million viewers and garnered more than 88,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Reacting to the video, one person wrote, "Holy S- I would never have expected that lmao," with somebody else adding, "Well... that took one heck of an unexpected dark turn." A third person commented, "Nothing in life could prepare me for the mood swing and the implications from this. Send help."

The World Adventure's tribute marks just the latest tribute from Peppa Pig. Immediately after the monarch's passing, the official Peppa Pig Twitter account shared an image of the queen and Peppa playing in the mud with a caption that read, "An inspiration to all generations, young and old. Queen Elizabeth 1926 – 2022."

Born on April 21, 1926, the queen died "peacefully" at Balmoral, her Scottish estate on Sept. 8. She was 96. The late monarch became Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms on February 6, 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. She reigned for 70 years, the longest of any British monarch. Her eldest son, King Charles III, became monarch at the time of her passing, with his coronation weekend set to begin on Saturday, May 6 with the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey. The royal family also announced plans for a special Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7 that will be produced and broadcast by the BBC.