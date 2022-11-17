Private Photos of Queen Elizabeth Auctioned Off

Just over two months after her death, private photos of Queen Elizabeth have been auctioned off to the highest bidder. The BBC reports that a collection of pictures and documents from the late British monarch's time as wartime mechanic went up for sale earlier this month. The collection belonged to Major Violet Wellesley MBE, Queen Elizabeth's Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) driving instructor. Upon her death, Wellesley left instructions that the collection could only be sold following the Queen's death.

Notably, the records are dated from 1945 and include what Royal experts believe to be the only driving license that Queen Elizabeth ever held. On Nov. 8 and 9, Reeman Dansie — Colchester auctioneers — sold off over a thousand royal and antique items, as well as fine art. This included a full-length petticoat, made of pink satin, which was worn by the late Queen. Additionally, plaster life casts of Sir Winston Churchill's and Princess Diana's hands were also auctioned off. While we do not have a final selling amount, the cast of Princess Diana's hands had been advertised to have an estimated value of over $35,000.

Queen Elizabeth II's military driver's licence — the only one she ever owned — has sold at auction. @abcnewshttps://t.co/GdhP3w4uD0 — Brianna Morris-Grant (@JournoBrenn) November 10, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning royal monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, was 96 years old at the time of death, which came just under 18 months after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Charles, her eldest son, succeeds her as leader of the British monarchy.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace said in a statement. "Flags across the U.K. were lowered to half-mast ahead of a national minute's silence and the start of an official period of mourning."

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth assumed the throne in 1953 after the death of her father, King George VI. She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. The Queen is also survived by many grandchildren, including Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who is married to former American actress Meghan Markle. In addition, Queen Elizabeth also had eight great-grandchildren.