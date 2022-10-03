Queen Elizabeth II Dead: Guard Found Dead Just Weeks After Funeral

While the UK grieved and did its duty in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death, some grief periods don't stop on a dime. Take Household Cavalry soldier Jack "Jak" Burnell-Williams as a good example.

According to Extra, members of the military will continue to mourn after Burnell-Williams was found dead in his barracks. The 18-year-old was a key part of the monarch's state funeral, marching beside her coffin as a "symbolic display of protection." He was with the coffin from Westminster Abbey through to the Wellington Arch.

Soldier, 18, found dead at London barracks https://t.co/RXD4la1NcE — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 1, 2022

"It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks. Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected," a statement by the Army read.

Burnell-Williams was found unresponsive in London and pronounced dead mid-day Wednesday at the Hyde Park Barracks. Police shared that the death did not seem to be foul play. "Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner," a statement from police indicated.

Burnell-Williams' mother reacted to the news on social media after learning of his passing. "Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday," his mother wrote in a Facebook post.

A special event in his memory was held on Saturday at the Bryntirion Football Club in Bridgend, south Wales. Family and friends organized the event.

With the death of Elizabeth, King Charles III is now the head of the Royal Family and made his goals as monarch clear. He also summed up the feelings toward Queen Elizabeth exhibited by the family and the rest of the nation.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," Charles said. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."