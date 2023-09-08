King Charles Honors Mother Queen Elizabeth II on First Anniversary of Her Death

King Charles III is remembering his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday, the British royal family marked the first anniversary since Her Majesty's death in September 2022, with Charles taking a moment out of his busy schedule as king to pay tribute.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles, who is currently in Balmoral, said in a short audio message Thursday. "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife [Queen Camilla] and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

According to Sky News, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, joined the late Queen's niece and nephew, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon, at Crathie Kirk Friday morning for private prayers and a moment of reflection. During the service, which drew crowds outside the Scottish church, Rev Kenneth Mackenzie said, "I think that those of us that did get to see the Queen in different situations, but particularly up here, felt it today, were reminded of the loss. And wherever they might be, in their own homes or wherever, I'm glad that people will have the opportunity to reflect and gives some thanks for the life of the Queen."

Other royals have also paid tribute to the late queen. PEOPLE reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton were set to make a previously unannounced trip to St. Davids on the southwestern tip of Wales to take part in a short private service in St. Davids Cathedral. The service will reportedly include a commemoration of Queen Elizabeth's life. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who returned to the UK Thursday for a WellChild award ceremony, said while presenting the Inspirational Child Award, "I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community." The Duke of Sussex was reportedly seen Friday morning at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the final resting place of his grandmother.

Elizabeth Queen passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, on Sept. 8 at age 96. Born on April 21, 1926, she became Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms on February 6, 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. She reigned for 70 years, the longest of any British monarch. Her son immediately become sovereign upon her death and was officially coronated on May 6, 2023.