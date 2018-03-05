Turbulence on Flight So Severe Most Passengers Threw Up

With winds topping 70 miles an hour during a flight into Washington D.C., nearly an entire plane of passengers found themselves vomiting after they were hit by turbulence on Friday.

“Very bumpy on descent. Pretty much every one on the plane threw up. Pilots were on the verge of throwing up,” the official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft report read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Official NOAA aircraft report amid high winds: “PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP” pic.twitter.com/cd83EL6atf — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 2, 2018

The plane landed at Dulles International Airport just outside of the nation’s capitol.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the turbulence was caused by the same storm that’s ravaging the East Coast. Winds reaching 30 miles per hour have knocked down trees, flipped tractors and knocked out power for more than 126,000 people in Maryland alone.

Once social media caught wind of the vomit-inducing flight, they couldn’t help but laugh.

Whoever wrote this is a legend — agent 04 🔜 Omni Expo (@NintendoNuc) March 2, 2018

One of the times the all-caps format of NOAA reports is very fitting. — JSchnauzer (@Jschnauzer) March 2, 2018

This is from a pilot report near D.C. this morning. Reports this AM of wind gusts 60-70mph and even higher in spots! VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. I feel for whoever has to clean that plane. — Cindi Clawson (@CClawsonWNDU) March 2, 2018

“Whoever wrote this is a legend,” a Twitter user wrote.

“One of the times the all-caps format of NOAA reports is very fitting,” another tweeted.

“This is from a pilot report near D.C. this morning. Reports this AM of wind gusts 60-70mph and even higher in spots!” South Bend, Indiana reporter, Cindi Clawson wrote. “I feel for whoever has to clean that plane.”

Multiple passengers who were on the plane confirmed the nightmarish story on Twitter.

“It’s true 1 by 1 we all started getting sick,” a Twitter user wrote. “I felt fine until the person next to me puked then our row ran out of bags.”

“My entire flight thre up while trying to land in DC because of the Philly weather,” wrote one passenger going by Kenny. “Hell on earth.”

My entire flight threw up while trying to land in DC because of the Philly weather. Hell on earth. — Kenny (@Kilkenny___) March 2, 2018