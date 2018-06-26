Passenger Removed From Spirit Flight for Profanity-Laced Rant Over Plane’s Emergency Landing

A woman had to be removed from a Spirit Airlines flight after she went on a profanity-laced tired when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

Spirit Airlines flight 346 departing from Houston and bound for Minneapolis was forced to make an emergency landing in Rochester, Minnesota after a passenger required medical attention, but video footage taken just moments after landing showed another passenger erupting into a profanity-laced tirade.

In the video, the woman is seen marching up and down the aisles of the packed flight repeatedly yelling “Get me the f–off this plane” and a number of other profanities. At one point in the video, two male passengers rise from their seats an block the woman from getting to the front of the plane.

“Do you know who my brothers are? They are f– Marine snipers. Do you want to f– with a f– Marine?” the woman yells at them.

The woman eventually makes her way towards the cockpit as other passengers on the flight are seen worriedly looking on, some even praying.

“She was yelling at the two gentlemen that were trying to block her – it was very scary. She would just not stop, and as police escorted her off the aircraft continued to remain belligerent,” Chianti Washington, a passenger aboard the flight who recorded the video, told ABC News. “All I could think about was the children on the aircraft — I said a prayer. You just didn’t know what she was going to do. We were very much scared and shaken by her behavior.”

Stephanie Calder, who was sitting in row 14 of the flight, detailed the frightening experience to USA Today.

“I was thinking I need to protect my 15-year-old daughter (who was headed to Detroit for a volleyball tournament). I (was just) worried (the angry passenger was) going to go even more irate and so I just put my back toward my daughter and shielded my daughter in case this woman decided to. I was one row behind the emergency exit door. Now, we were landed but who knows what this woman could have done,” she said.

Following the incident, Spirit Airlines released a statement.

“Yesterday morning a flight from Houston to Minneapolis had to land in Rochester, Minnesota due to a Guest experiencing a medical emergency. On the ground in Rochester, another passenger became erratic and irate and was removed from the aircraft with the assistance of law enforcement. We apologize to our Guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay. Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines,” Stephen Schuler, a spokesman for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement to ABC.

The unidentified woman was reportedly escorted off the plane and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation after officers learned that she was a military veteran suffering from PTSD.