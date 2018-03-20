Parkland Survivors to Maryland Students: ‘We’re Here for You’

Within minutes of the shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting took to Twitter to share their condolences with the victims.

A Great Mills High School student named Austin Wyatt Rollins pulled a gun in the hallway early on Tuesday morning, according to a report by CNN. He shot two other students before the school resource officer, Blaine Gaskill, shot Rollins. The suspect was declared dead several hours later.

The news broke quickly, as the nation continues processing the epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence plaguing schools and other public venues. Last month, after the tragic attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which took 17 lives, many student survivors took up the cause to prevent it from happening again. They coined the hashtag “Never Again,” and channeled their grief into activism, organizing marches and school walk-outs.

On Tuesday morning, within minutes of the first report, the most outspoken among the Parkland student activists tweeted their support for the students of Great Mills.

“We are Here for you, students of Great Mills together we can stop this from ever happening again,” tweeted Emma Gonzalez.

“Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence…now they’re experiencing it for themselves,” wrote Jaclyn Corin. “The state of our country is disgusting – I’m so sorry, Great Mills.”

“The words School & Shooting should not be next to eachother [sic],” declared Adam Alhanti. “Headlines like this should not have to be typed up every week. All of these incidents have one thing in common. My thoughts are with Maryland right now.”

“How many people need to be effected by gun violence before something is done?” wondered Lauren Hogg, one of the students who has been targeted by conspiracy theories suggesting that she is a “crisis actor.”

“At a loss for words,” wrote Chris Grady. “This is why we will not stop fighting. Maryland, we’re with you every step of the way.”

The teenagers have not let up in nearly five weeks since the devastating attack in their own hometown. On Saturday, they will lead a march in Washington D.C. along with like-minded activists from around the country. The event, called March For Our Lives, has received wide coverage in recent weeks. It has gotten huge donations from celebrities, including George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey. Others, including Justin Bieber, Amy Schumer and Julianne Moore, have expressed their support for the cause.