Opry Mills Mall Shooting: Live Updates from Inside

A shooting took place inside the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

Attendants inside the mall have been updating the public with information ever since the shooter opened fire.

#oprymills here’s what I can personally verify. It was a shooting, at least 1 person shot (news is reporting 4, but I don’t personally know if that’s a fact), happened in the mall main walking area (not in a store) near the employee entrance closest to Forever21 + Johnny Rockets — Boo Dudes (@boodudes) May 3, 2018

Active shooter in Opry Mills I’m stuck in the back of the store everyone is okay besides a kid getting shot in the neck. — Todd Booth (@Toocodtodd) May 3, 2018

Just ran out of the Opry Mills Mall. So freaked out. There was a shooting. — Rev. Magdalen ||This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) May 3, 2018

Just walked out of Opry Mills mall, people running everywhere. An active shooter. Me and Sydney Grace are safe and got to our vehicle. Pray for those people. — Amy Jane Orton (@AmyJOrton) May 3, 2018

One Twitter user took to the social network to share a recording of her son jumping on the indoor bungee trampoline when the shooting took place. She posted the video where gunshots could be heard in the background.

“You can hear the gunshots in the video from [Opry Mills Malls] in the background of my son jumping literally 200 feet from the gunman,” she wrote.

The woman confirmed she and her son both left the mall safely.

While we were at the opry mall in Nashville we heard gun shots. Bentley was tied to the bungee thing and we barely got him out. I am still scared to death!!!!!!!! He was 500 feet from us. #cnnbreakingnews @cnnbrk @MSNBC @FoxNews @foxnashv pic.twitter.com/5k24xPUbqp — tori❤️ (@Torielaine92) May 3, 2018

