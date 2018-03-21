Adult Star Olivia Nova Died of Alcohol Abuse, Autopsy Reveals

An autopsy on adult film star Olivia Nova has revealed that she passed away from complications of alcohol abuse back in January.

Nova was only 20 years old when she was found dead in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 20. She was the fourth in a string of tragic deaths that came one after another in the adult film industry. A new report by Radar Online reveals the results of the Clark County Coroner’s Office’s autopsy. They found that her death was caused by complications of ethanol abuse, more commonly referred to as alcohol abuse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The examiners noted that the autopsy also revealed evidence of “recent cocaine use.” Her death was ruled as accidental.

Nova, whose real name was Alexis “Lexi” Forte, was from Minnesota before she broke into the adult film industry. Her death came less than a year after her boyfriend had taken his own life by overdosing on heroin. She was open with her fans on Twitter, even responding to a troll in December with her story.

“My boyfriend killed himself 2 days before my birthday in April on H, that’s not cool to poke at.. not over him,” she wrote.

Shortly after his death, Nova had shared a photo of herself alongside her boyfriend on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

“Rest In Peace love…. it seems like we were cuddling in bed all day with the puppy eating pizza and watching movies yesterday. Im not ready to say goodbye to you yet,” she captioned a photo.

Nova had only begun working as an adult film actress in March of 2017. Her death closely followed that of August Ames, another 23-year-old performer who took her own life on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ames’ death rocked the industry, and her autopsoy also showed evidence of cocaine use, among other things.

Ames’ death was closely associated with cyber-bullying, as she was reportedly receiving hateful messages from all directions after stating that she wouldn’t perform with men who also did same-sex scenes. Her brother, James Grabowski, did an interview with The Sun where he said that he hoped his sister’s passing would serve as a wake-up call.

“I want my sister’s death to be recognized as a serious issue — bullying is not OK. It cost me my baby sister’s life,” Grabowski said in an interview with The Sun. “I will do what I can be a voice for Mercedes but right now my family and I need to be left alone to grieve — we have lost a loved one.”