Adult Star Olivia Nova’s Boyfriend Killed Himself Months Before Her Death

Adult film actress Olivia Nova was going through a personal heartbreak in the months leading up to her untimely death on Sunday.

The 20-year-old revealed on Twitter in December that her boyfriend died of an apparent heroin overdose in April.

She told a Twitter troll who called her a “life ruiner” that, “My boyfriend killed himself 2 days before my birthday in April on H, that’s not cool to poke at.. not over him.”

Nova, whose real name was Alexis Rose Forte, also shared a photo of herself with her late boyfriend in April.

“Rest In Peace love…. it seems like we were cuddling in bed all day with the puppy eating pizza and watching movies yesterday. Im not ready to say goodbye to you yet….” she wrote on Instagram in April.

Nova had also suffered injuries in a serious car accident that was the result of drunk driving in December 2014.

Sharing a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed with her neck encased in a plastic cast, Nova issued a warning a few days after her accident.

“Find a sober ride tonight and have a safe New Years! You don’t want this to happen to you or your friends!” she wrote.

The day after her accident, she wrote that she “hit a garbage truck” and that she was “lucky to be alive.”

Later, she added, “As fun as last night was at the beginning, I couldve killed 2 of my friends &myself by the end Please everyone take my word Its not worth it.”

On Facebook, she shared a message of gratitude to those supporting her though her recovery.

“Thank you so much for your support, blessings, and involvement spreading the message not to drink and drive. You are all so great,” she wrote.

Two years later, at the end of 2016, Lexi told her followers she had lost “a lot of friends” that year as she posted a picture of herself in tears.

“You don’t see me behind the scenes. We lost a lot of friends this year… let’s stop with the hate start the new year with the support we seem to all lack at times,” she said.

Nova was found dead in Las Vegas on Sunday. The cause of death is unknown, her agency, LA Direct Models, said in a statement released Monday.

Her career in adult films began in March 2017.

“While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality,” LA Direct Models said, according to XBIZ.com.