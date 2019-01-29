Olive Garden Offers Never-Ending Stuffed Pasta Deal

Carb-lovers will be loosening their belt buckles to make room for Olive Garden‘s newest never-ending feast, Never Ending Stuffed Pastas.

Now through March 31, customers stopping by the beloved Italian chain can create their own never-ending feast by choosing between four stuffed pastas – cheese ravioli, asiago tortelloni, mushroom ravioli, and their newest menu addition, stuffed ziti fritta (ziti pasta stuffed with four cheeses and lightly fried) – which they can then layer in their favorite sauces, including Alfredo, Meat Sauce, Marinara, and Five Cheese Marinara.

The dishes, which also come with never ending bread sticks and your choice of soup or salad, can also be topped with one of five choices of toppings: Garden Veggies; Meatballs; Grilled Chicken; Garlic Shrimp Fritta; or Sautéed Shrimp & Scallops.

“Olive Garden is known for its never-ending abundance and Italian generosity—with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks with every meal, and guests’ favorites like Never Ending Pasta Bowl,” Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, said, according to PEOPLE. “We’ve also heard how much our guests love our stuffed pastas. So, we decided to combine these guests’ favorites to make ‘never ending’ even better with the introduction of Never Ending Stuffed Pastas, giving guests more of what they crave at an unbelievable value.”

The Never Ending Stuffed Pasta dish will put costumers out only $12.99 for a feast that can keep on going. The meal can also be ordered online, though doing so means you’ll lose out on the never ending portion of the deal.

The newest feast follows on the heels of another beloved Olive Garden offering, Never Ending Pasta. An annual offering, the deal last made its return in August, this time with a new and exciting twist.

Customers hoping to score the best deal out there were able to purchase Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass, which allowed purchasers to have 365 days of never ending pasta for the price of just $300.

The pass was only available for purchase for a 30-minute time period and was available in two different tiers. The Never Ending Pasta Pass allowed customers access to unlimited Never Ending Pasta Bowl for eight weeks for just $100, while the Annual Pasta Pass, costing $300, extended that offer to a full year.

With 23,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes and 1,000 Annual Pasta Passes up for the taking, Olive Garden managed to sell out of the deals within a matter of minutes.