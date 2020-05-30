O.J. Simpson Blasts Fox News for Having Mark Fuhrman Discuss George Floyd’s Death

✖

Following the murder of George Floyd, there have been several media outlets examining the protests and riots occurring in Minneapolis, Atlanta and other cities. FOX News is among this group and featured former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman during a discussion about the ongoing situations. O.J. Simpson heard about the former detective's appearance on TV, and he had some strong words.

Simpson posted a video on Twitter Saturday, blasting FOX News for their choice of an analyst. He referenced previous occasions in which Fuhrman had used racial slurs. He also wanted to know why the media outlet had chosen the former detective with which he has a history. "FOX thinks that this is the guy who should be on TV talking about this subject," Simpson said.

During his appearance, Fuhrman spoke about Floyd's death and called it "slow-motion homicide." He also said that the police unnecessarily escalated over a "trivial event" involving counterfeit money. Fuhrman compared the situation to the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Fuhrman was heavily involved in Simpson's murder trial. He investigated the killing of Nicole Simpson Brown and Ron Goldman. However, Simpson's lawyers produced recordings of Fuhrman using racial slurs and pushed the narrative that the former detective had allegedly framed Simpson, potentially by planting evidence.

According to USA Today, the defense did not have evidence proving whether or not Fuhrman had planted the infamous "blood-stained glove" behind Simpson's guest house. The defense still stated that the "glove behind guest house was planted by Detective Mark Fuhrman, a racist cop trying to frame Simpson." Simpson tried on the gloves during the trial, but they did not fit.

Fuhrman took the stand for the second time during the trial and was asked three questions. Attorney Gerald F. Uelmen asked the former detective if his testimony at the preliminary hearing had been truthful, whether or not he had ever falsified a police report, and if he had planted evidence in the Simpson case. Fuhrman responded to all three questions by asserting his 5th Amendment privilege.

"I was forced to take the Fifth [Amendment, against self-incrimination] because prosecutors wouldn't assure me they would ask questions that I could answer in a narrative fashion. I wasn't going to just let the defense ask their yes or no questions to help them mislead the jury," Fuhrman later explained to the Seattle Times in a 1997 interview.