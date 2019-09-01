Odessa and Midland Shooting: Texas Governor Greg Abbott ‘Heartbroken’ After 5 Killed

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement following the latest mass shooting in his state on Saturday. Five people were killed on a stretch of highway between Midland and Odessa, and 21 others were injured. Police said the gunman was killed outside a movie theater in Odessa and there is no longer an active shooter situation.

Abbott said he will be going to Odessa Sunday morning to visit with officials there.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” Abbott wrote. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack.”

Abbott continued, “I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also issued a statement, calling the shooting a “senseless act.” He also thanked first responders for their quick action.

“I have asked my law enforcement division and my crime victims services team to assist in any way necessary,” Paxton said. “Please join Angela and me as we pray for comfort for those who have been impacted by this violent act.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation. “Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow,” a message on Trump’s Twitter page reads.

The shooting began when a Texas Department of Public Safety officer pulled over the victim in a traffic stop Saturday afternoon, reports ABC News. It is not clear why the suspect was pulled over.

According to police, he fired at the officer and drove off, shooting people in different locations before he was stopped outside a movie theater. During the rampage, the alleged gunman left his vehicle and hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN the public safety officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening. A Midland police officer was also treated for injuries.

Midland Memorial Hospital officials told ABC News that six patients are being treated there, with three in critical condition. Fourteen other victims are being treated at the Midland Children’s Hospital, reports KOSA. The hospital remains under lockdown for the victims’ safety and counselors were called into help support the victims’ families.

The identities of the deceased victims have not been released. The alleged shooter’s identity was also not available, but police described him as a white male in his 30s.

Photo credit: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images