Non-Royal Baby Makes Debut on St. Mary’s Hospital Steps as Cameras Await New Prince

One new family is taking their chance to live like royalty after welcoming their own child on the same day and at the same hospital as Kate Middleton and Prince William.

An Instagram photo from PEOPLE foreign correspondent Simon Perry shows a couple posing with their newborn on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, akin to what has become tradition for royal parents after welcoming their own child.

“A baby has been born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital. But it’s not the royal one. A couple enjoying their proud moment in the steps,” Perry wrote beneath his Instagram photo of the new mom and dad.

“Too cute,” wrote one commenter.

“ahhh good for them, a proud moment!” another said.

“I love this!” another wrote.

The couple posed for various members of the media, who lined the sidewalk across the street from the Lindo Wing awaiting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their third child, a boy, who made his way into the world at 11:01 a.m. London time on Monday.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

The baby boy, whose name has not yet been announced, was ushered into the world with an internet welcome fit for a prince. Many were eager to offer name suggestions, with popular names including Philip, Arthur and Matthew.

So happy for Prince William and Kate. Congrats and cheers! So happy to hear all are doing well. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/UVqRR5NGpx — Chrissy (@PerryJuDo4ever) April 23, 2018

I hope they name him Philip – Congrats #royalbaby — Silvia (@EnfantProdige) April 23, 2018

Matthew is a lovely name, not nearly seen enough in Royal quarters. 👍🎩😁 — The Matt Hatter (@MattGlassDarkly) April 23, 2018

Kensington Palace originally announced on Monday that the Duchess was in labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” a statement read. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

Like his brother and sister, the newest royal was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. It has been tradition to welcome royal babies in the Lindo Wing ever since Sir George Pinker, the royal gynecologist from 1973 to 1990, oversaw Prince William’s delivery.

Middleton was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. on Monday, with the media quickly gathering outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

The new royal baby is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, Prince William, 35, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.