Nintendo Removes Racy ‘Mario Party’ Detail for ‘Superstars’ Switch Game

Mario Party Superstars was released for Nintendo Switch last month. It features 100 different minigames from previous Mario Party games, including Bobsled Run. First featured in Mario Party 2, players would jump inside a penguin-shaped sled to race. Players noticed that the penguin sled had a rear end that contained an “X” on it, which represents the end of the digestive system. And while it made it past US censors in 2000, it’s not the case for Mario Party Superstars as penguin sled has a brand new look.

Players might be disappointed about the sled. But the game overall is a must-buy for Switch users. ComicBook.com says the game is “focused on the series’ earliest era, so Nintendo 64 lovers will find Mario Party Superstars comforting.” It’s the 12th installment of the Mario Party series and the second for Nintendo Switch, following Super Mario Party that was released in 2018.

https://twitter.com/PeanutButterGmr/status/1457800761744658438?s=20

Mario Party is very popular among Nintendo fans. Christina Aguilera is the new ambassador for Nintendo and told Elle that Mario Party is one of her favorite games. “I mean, as a family, how can you not love Mario Kart, and now they have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which we just tried out during the campaign, and we had a blast,” Aguilera said.

“My favorite character is Pink Gold Peach, and I love to put her on a motorbike. My daughter likes Rosalina. But old school, me and my sister have always loved the silliness of Wario and Waluigi. So even to this day, when we do a Mario Party or something, we do a couples challenge to Mario Party.” Aguilera also talked about her history with Nintendo.

“I was playing the Nintendo NES [the company’s first gaming system in North America, which came out in 1985], and I think that was the first one where you had your Marios, your Donkey Kongs,” she said. “So I go way back, and honestly, to this day, you can still find some gaming systems. I literally have the arcade games too in my house, so that’s what a diehard fan I am of Nintendo.” Nintendo Switch was released worldwide in 2017 and has shipped nearly 93 million units. It’s a hybrid console as gamers can have it docked for home or use a portable device.