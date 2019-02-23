NFL Releases Statement on Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Following Prostitution Charges

The NFL released a short statement on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was accused of solicitation of prostitution in Florida Friday.

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said in a short statement, reports ProFootballTalk.com.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a Kraft spokersperson said. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution in Palm Beach County, Florida following a months-long police investigation into the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter. Police said they have videotape of Kraft paying for sex acts at the parlor, reports CBS Miami.

The spa was one of 10 shut down in Orlando, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast after the investigation discovered women were working in “sexual servitude,” according the arrest records. About 200 arrest warrants have already been issued and more are expected.

Police said they have evidence of Kraft in the spa on two separate occasions and was driven by a chauffeur. Visits cost $59 to $79 per hour, police said.

“The video that we obtained, it shows the act that took place,” Andrew Sharp, the lead detective on the case, said during a Friday press conference, reports CBS Boston. When asked if the video shows Kraft receiving an alleged sex act, Sharp replied, “The answer to that is yes.”

Police said their video surveillance of the spa took place between Jan. 18 and 22, so Kraft could have visited the spa between those dates. Kraft was with the Patriots on Jan. 20 in Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game.

Kraft, 77, will have to appear in court once he receives a warrant for his arrest. Both charges are misdemeanors, and he could face up to a year in jail.

Kraft is the CEO of the Kraft Group, a holding company of family businesses with interests in International Forest Products and Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. He lives in Massachusetts, but also has a home in the Palm Beach area.

Kraft has owned the New England Patriots since 1994. The team has been to 10 Super Bowls since then, winning six, including last month’s Super Bowl LIII. As an owner, he can be punished by the NFL under its Personal Conduct Policy.

On Saturday, Kraft attended a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute fundraiser in Palm Beach. He was also seen at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Photo credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images