NFL Player Marquise Goodwin Surprises Mom With a New House

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin gave his mother, Tamina, and sister, Deja, an amazing gift on Thursday — a new home.

Goodwin brought the two to the new house with blindfolds on, and shared a slow-motion video of them seeing it for the first time. Tamina broke down in tears of joy when she realized what was happening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know mama… I can feel your energy in this video!” he wrote in the video’s caption. “All the obstacles WE have overcome… Man…I love you so much mama… thank you for EVERYTHING! Especially blessing me with a sis like my Deja!!!”

He also shared a video to his YouTube channel of he and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow setting up the surprise for the two.

Deja, 26, born with cerebral palsy, is typically confined to a wheelchair and was not expected to live past six months when she was born.

Goodwin said in an ESPN interview back in 2013 that he and his sister were inseparable growing up and that she’s his inspiration for his athletic career.

“If Deja wasn’t my sister, I feel like I would still be motivated but not in the way that I am today,” Goodwin said. “Having a disabled sister, that’s a lot more motivation, especially when she tells you growing up that she wishes she can be out there with the kids playing and she wishes she can be out there running around.”

“To me, no doctor can determine when it’s your time to go,” he continued. “God really knows, and He’s the only one who can really give you the day. You just have to keep the faith and live the best you can each day.”

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Goodwin doubled as a star football player and track and field athlete during his tenure at the University of Texas. His track accomplishments included two NCAA National Championships and a spot on the 2012 United States Olympic Team in the long jump.

In football his finished his time as a Texas Longhorn with 1,296 receiving yards and six touchdowns off 116 catches and 985 yards as a kick returner. He clocked in the third-fastest time in NFL Combine history in 2013 and was picked in the third round of that year’s NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

After four seasons with Buffalo, Goodwin signed a two-year contract with the 49ers in March 2017. He started all 16 games for the team in 2017, finishing with 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns.

Photo: YouTube/@GoodwinSZN