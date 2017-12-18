NFL Network Executive Deletes Social Media Account Following Exchanges With Adult Film Stars, Escorts Exposed

An NFL executive deleted his Twitter account, which he used to follow hundreds of accounts belonging to escorts and adult film stars.

On Wednesday, Deadspin reported that NFL Media executive editor and vice president David Eaton spent part of Tuesday deleting Twitter interactions with adult stars. By Wednesday afternoon, he deleted his public Twitter account completely.

Deadspin published several screenshots of Eaton responding to posts by an account called “GotHookerProblems” and adult film star Zoey Holloway. In one tweet, Eaton tried to talk about a book with a woman who had a topless photo for an avatar.

Former NFL Network employees told Deadspin that Eaton’s Twitter activity was well-known among staff. Eaton did not respond to requests for comment from Deadspin and it’s not clear what specifically influenced Eaton to get rid of his activity.

However, Eaton started erasing his Twitter activity the day after NFL Network personalities Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans were all suspended after former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises. The former players were accused of sexual harassment.

Warren Sapp, another retired player named in the lawsuit, tweeted photos of a sex toy the day after the suit was filed. Cantor claimed Sapp gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts three years in a row. Sapp told a radio host that he gave sex toys to three other women who worked for the NFL Network’s makeup department.

Eaton has been working for the NFL Network since 2011 after working for ABC News in Los Angeles and Atlanta.