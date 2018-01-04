NFL Heiress Arrested for Felony Assault After Drunken Altercation

NFL Heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke has found herself in hot water, after being arrested following a drunken altercation in which she allegedly hit a man with her glass purse.

It doesn’t end there, however, as the daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke also reportedly hurled racist remarks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The scene unfurled on New Years Eve, and started when Cooke reportedly yelled at a 77-year-old woman, “Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be,” while the two women were waiting in a coat-check line at the Caravaggio restaurant in Manhattan, New York.

Things escalated when the woman’s 52-year-old son, Matthew Haberkorn, followed Cooke and her boyfriend outside and confronted them about the comments.

Right about at this moment, someone began to catch the confrontation on camera. It’s unknown why, but Cooke is first seen lying on the ground, which her boyfriend trying to hold Haberkorn back.

This is, according to a video posted by TMZ, after Cooke allegedly struck Haberkorn with her glass purse, as he can be heard saying, “She just f—ing hit me!”

Cooke yells back, “You called me a f—ing bitch. You called me a c—.” Haberkorn then fires back at her, “You called me a f—ing Jew.

After this, Cooke attempts to tackle Haberkorn but fails and falls to the ground herself. Her boyfriend cries out, “What are you doing? You’re throwing a woman on the floor.”

Haberkorn responds, “I didn’t f—ing touch her.”

After the video ends, Cooke and her boyfriend reportedly left the scene but she was later arrested on felony assault charges.

As previously mentioned, Cooke’s father Jack owned the Washington Redskins from ’61 until his death in 1997. He also owned the Los Angeles Lakers from ’65 until ’79.