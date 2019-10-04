Newlyweds Slammed for Updating Facebook Statuses During Their Actual Wedding Ceremony

Some people seem to be attached to the screen, including a recently married couple who updated their Facebook status to “married” in the middle of their wedding ceremony. The newly dubbed “peak millennials” went viral after Facebook group That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming shared a photo of the unusual moment as the couple, having just said “I do,” picked up their phones at the altar.

“Instead of doing a unity candle or sand ceremony, Danielle & James changed their Facebook statuses to ‘married,’” the page, which encourages its more than 63,000 members to “post that garbage here and let’s have a laugh,” wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, the bride and groom, their faces covered, can be seen busily typing on their phones as the officiant and wedding guests look on.

Newlyweds branded ‘peak millennial’ for using Facebook during their wedding ceremony 😨 https://t.co/ZQL9zb2duD — The Sun (@TheSun) October 4, 2019

According to The Sun, the post gained hundreds of comments, with many slamming the couple for being unable to simply live in the moment of their big day.

“Imagine being so obsessed with social media that you think this is a great idea,” one person wrote.

“If that’s indicative of how their marriage is going to be, I expect they’ll be updating their statuses again real soon,” added another.

“This is what the world has come to?! I’m giving up on society,” wrote a third.

“How…Beautiful,” one wrote. “Also, if I hadn’t already been dead set on having a technology free wedding, this sealed it. I’m gonna go somewhere remote and turn the wifi off until the reception.”

“Because Facebook is SO important and if you don’t change your status your marriage will die,” commented another. “I thought everyone knew that?”

Others chimed in by stating that the moment was “peak millennial” and slamming it as “tacky” and “ridiculous.”

Others, however, cast doubt on the story, suggesting that perhaps they were looking at their phones not to log onto social media, but rather to read their vows.

“Did they though? Or did they have their vows typed up on their phones?” one commenter challenged. “I’d personally prefer to use a piece of paper but reading vows off a phone isn’t too uncommon nowadays.”

“My guess is they were actually just reading their vows,” another chimed in.

While the bride and groom have not been identified, and therefore have not responded to the backlash, they are far from the only newlyweds to have their nuptials critiqued.

Earlier this week, a Canadian couple and their wedding photographers found themselves at the center of fierce backlash after their The Handmaid’s Tale-inspired wedding photo went viral for all of the wrong reasons.