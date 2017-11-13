1 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Shooting After Funeral in New Orleans

The New Orleans Police Department says one person was killed and five others injured after a shooting in the 9th Ward Saturday. A funeral took place just five blocks from the shooting.

According to CBS News affiliate WWL-TV, police said the shooting happened near Forstall Street and Burgundy Street around 7:45 p.m. local time. Police got a call about multiple men carrying guns and officers heard gunfire as they arrived at the scene, NOPD Fifth District Commander Frank Young told WWL-TV.

The identities of the victims were not revealed. Police said one of the six people shot was a woman and their ages ranged from 24 to 30. A male victim died at the scene. The other injuries are non-life threatening.

Young said the shooting happened after an alleged argument. It also happened after a funeral in New Orleans East, five blocks away from the scene.

Police said there is a person of interest in custody, but did not release the person’s name.

A man who only wanted to be identified as James told NOLA.com that the deceased victim was in his early 20s and has two infant daughters. James was not a witness to the shooting, but spoke with the victim’s mother afterwards.

James said the funeral was for another shooting victim, Eddie Celestine. The 31-year-old was shot to death on Nov. 1.