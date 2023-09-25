Woman Shoots 5 People Outside of Dierks Bentley's Colorado Bar

Denver police are searching for a woman suspected of shooting multiple people outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Lower Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 16. The suspect, identified as Keanna Rosenburgh, reportedly opened fire outside of the crowded Denver bar just before midnight after she was denied entry, injuring five people.

According to investigators, per local Fox affiliate station KDVR, the shooting occurred at around 11:15 p.m. local time. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was reportedly waiting in line to enter the bar when she was prevented from doing so by security, who believed she was not using her own ID. The woman then left the line before returning to speak with security, at which point she pulled out a gun and fired toward the club. According to police, she may have been aiming at the bar's security personnel, with Armando Saldate, executive director of Denver Public Safety, noting, "There seemed to be some sort of confrontation or a fight over that verbal altercation, at which she produced a handgun that was concealed on her person and started shooting."

Andrew Reader, who was working security for a bar across the street, said he "heard six gunshots. My initial reaction, my goal, was to get all these people to safety." Reader ushered patrons toward the back of the bar and locked the door. He added that once law enforcement arrived at the scene and it was deemed safe, "we closed and everyone exited towards the back of the building instead of the front where the incident happened."

A total of five people were injured in the Saturday night shooting, police said. The victims, who were identified as adults, were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

"We are disheartened by the events of last evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those that were injured," Lissa Druss, a spokesperson for Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, told Scripps News. "We are grateful for the swift actions of DPD, but we are very concerned about the activity in LoDo and have been engaged with city officials and neighborhood leaders on how to make positive improvements in the area. The safety of our staff and our patrons is paramount to our company."

On Friday, Sept. 22, police identified Rosenburgh as the suspect. She is being sought on eight counts of "Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree," which represent the "five injured victims as well as other uninjured victims in the area of the shooting," per Fox News. She has not been taken into custody at this time.