Netflix Slams IHOP, ‘Changes Name’ to ‘Netflib’

Netflix is getting sassy on Twitter, with the streaming giant taking a moment on Wednesday morning to roast restaurant chain IHOP’s recent name change.

The jab comes after IHOP revealed that it would be changing its name to IHOb, with the “B” standing for burgers.

“brb changing my name to Netflib,” Netflix’s account tweeted.

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

One person responded with their own name change suggestion for the streaming platform, offering a tribute to actress Bette Midler with the name “Betteflix,” to which Netflix responded with a Hocus Pocus GIF.

Another Twitter user gave Netflix a little roast of their own, recalling the failed launch of Qwikster, a DVD-only service that was quickly scrapped in 2011.

You’re one to talk, Qwikster. — Stephen Staver (@sstaver) June 11, 2018

Someone else suggested a more breakfast-friendly name for the streaming company.

Netflip, because people liked the “p” more. — jonah (@j_OH_nah) June 11, 2018

IHOP is best known as the International House of Pancakes but is attempting a rebrand with its temporary new name and the launch of a line of Ultimate Steakburgers.

The plan is to draw a crowd that wants more than breakfast food, though plenty of customers seemed to be content with the chain’s original offerings.

In addition to Netflix, Burger King also got in on the trolling, changing its name to Pancake King on Twitter.

When a Twitter user asked if the chain could let IHOP borrow a grill, Burger King took a page out of Taylor Swift’s book with the response, “sorry, old Burger King can’t come to the phone right now…”

sorry, old Burger King can’t come to the phone right now… — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 11, 2018

Wendy’s threw some shade as well, responding to a user who asked if the chain felt threatened by IHOP’s new burgers.

“Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard,” Wendy’s replied.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Waffle House, Red Robin and A&W Restaurants got in on the action, offering various insults of their own on Twitter following IHOP’s announcement.

In response to the trolling, IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, told Business Insider that he wasn’t too bothered by the social media mockery.

“It’s actually great,” Rebelez said. “If we have other people in the world of burgers commenting on our burgers, it can only help.”

Photo Credit: Netflix