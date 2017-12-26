Neo-Nazi Teen Kills Ex-Girlfriend’s Parents After Breakup

A 17-year-old Virginia boy was charged with two counts of murder Saturday after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s parents.

Scott Fricker, 48, and his wife Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, were shot in their home in Reston, Virginia, on Friday, the Fairfax County Police Department confirmed. The teenager, who remains anonymous because of his minor status, got into the home and shot the couple after they interfered with his love life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police said the teen also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

The alleged killer was dating the Frickers’ teenage daughter, but her parents pushed her to break up with him. Janet Kuhn, Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, told ABC 7 that her daughter tried to separate the couple because they thought he was dangerous and a white supremacist.

“They kept a tight eye on her and they disapproved of all the time she was spending with him, hours on the phone,” Kuhn said.

Before her death, Kuhn-Fricker alerted the principal of the teen’s school to disturbing social media posts and describes the boy to friends as an “outspoken Neo-Nazi,” according to the Washington Post. She claimed he idolized Hitler, supported Nazi book burnings and believed in a “white revolution.”

The Frickers held an intervention for their daughter and believed they had pushed her to break up with the troubled boy, convincing her it was in her best interest.

But Friday morning around 5 a.m., the parents heard a noise and found the boy in their daughter’s bedroom. The teen shot and killed the parents, then turned the gun to himself. None of the other four family members in the house were injured.

The teen is receiving medical care for his life-threatening condition under police guard. He will be served warrants depending on his medical condition, police said.