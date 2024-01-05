Natalia Grace True Age Confirmed After DNA Test

The truth behind Natalia Grace's actual age has been revealed. As the second season of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks came to an end Wednesday on Investigation Discovery, DNA tests vindicated the Ukrainian orphan's claims about her age, despite the doubts expressed by her initial adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett.

Natalia, who has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, was initially adopted in 2010 by the Barnetts, who claimed they were suspicious of her age and her intentions. The Barnetts claimed that Natalia was an adult woman posing as a child and that she was trying to hurt their family, leading to them legally changing her age from 6 to 22 and in 2013 abandoning her in Lafayette, Indiana, while they moved to Canada. Michael would be found not guilty of three counts of neglect and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent in 2022 and Kristine had her charges dropped in 2023.

In Wednesday's episode of the docuseries, however, DNA tests proved that Natalia was around 9 years old when they adopted her, not 22, a revelation that brought Natalia to tears today. "This one little piece of paper throws every single lie that the Barnetts said right into the trash with a match," she told her new adoptive father, Antwon Mans. "This is so big. Because literally, this has been 13 years of just two people lying their butts off. They ruined a kid's life. They painted me as some big monster when in reality they were the ones." She continued, "It just proves that I was not lying about my age."

But despite what appeared to be a happy next chapter with new adoptive family Antwon and Cynthia Mans, the ending of the Investigation Discovery show shockingly revealed that the Mans were also having problems with Natalia. "Something ain't right with Natalia. This girl is tweaking," Antwon can be heard telling producers. "I feel like she's the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we're the enemy." Cynthia can be heard adding, "Natalia is stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie," as Antwon continued, "She's done other things too, but this was a new low. Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We're done. We're done with her." A final title card read, "Natalia's story will continue."