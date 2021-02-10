Ivanka Trump Spotted out With Family Wearing Masks While at Florida Alligator Park

✖

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner enjoyed the sites near their new Florida home as the fate of her father, former President Donald Trump, is debated during his Senate impeachment trial. Two days before Tuesday's proceedings kicked off, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, took their three children to the Everglades Holiday Park in South Florida.

Visiting the alligator park, located about an hour from the family's new luxury Miami apartment, Ivanka wore a mid-length blue shirt dress and straw hat as she ushered her children onto an airboat for a tour of the Everglades alongside Kunshner, who kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark tee. All five family members wore face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Accompanying the five Trump family members were two U.S. Secret Service agents, who kept a close watch over the high-profile family as they toured the park and hopped onto the airboat to jet across the wetlands. See photos of the family's outing, obtained by The Daily Mail, here.

Tuesday marked the opening arguments in Trump's impeachment case, which hinges around charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 that left five people dead. One of Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor Jr., kicked things off for the defense with a rambling and largely incomprehensible argument, during which he appears to have suggested the Department of Justice arrest his client. “[If you] actually think that President Trump committed a criminal offense…you go and arrest him…." Castor said in the conclusion of his opening. "The Department of Justice does know what to do with such people, and so far I haven’t seen any activity in that direction."

Politico reported Tuesday that Ivanka and Kushner have warned the former president that "while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." While Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, the outlet reported Trump was "already imagining his comeback," according to sources close to the former leader, and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. A separate report from the outlet Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" reemerge after the trial, then "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office."