Naked Man Dies After Being Tasered by Police

A Long Island man died early on Saturday after being tasered twice by the cops.

Walter Perez, 36, was “naked, covered in blood and acting as if he was on a mind-altering substance,” police said, according to New York Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cops were called to his Doughty Boulevard residence by his landlord after he was reportedly screaming and banging on the walls around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When the Nassau police officers arrived, Perez repeatedly threatened them. He was drenched in blood that was believed to be from his own injuries that he sustained ripping doors down and breaking items in his house.

The police were forced to shoot Perez with the taser twice, but it had no effect on him. It required four cops to subdue and handcuff Perez.

After getting him in restraints, Perez then stopped breathing. When the officers noticed that he wasn’t breathing, they removed the handcuffs and attempted life-saving measures, NBC News reports.

Perez was then taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead by the medical staff.

The officers on the scene were treated for exposure to bodily fluids.

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said in a statement that the officers’ actions in the situation had been deemed appropriate. He said that Perez was belligerent and that the cops were unable to control him.

“This is an extremely unfortunate circumstance,” LeBrun said.

The Nassau County Homicide Squad and the district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.