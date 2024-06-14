Mysterious Object Discovered on Forest Trail — Is It From Outer Space?

This item looks fairly odd, but it doesn't seem like it is too alien if you look closely.

Justin Clontz of Haywood County, North Carolina made headlines recently after coming upon a mysterious heavy object that seemed to crash into a remote trail near the area owned by a group called Th Glamping Collective. According to ABC 7 News, the object has yet to be inspected by aerospace experts, but the maintenance worker noted it was three feet high and they had to tow it from the remote trail using a lawn mower.

"It's a one in a million chance that it lands, especially if it landed somewhere off the trail in the woods, you'd have never found it but it just happened to land on the trail," Clontz told the outlet.

The object is almost certain to be man-made, with "burnt" carbon fiber on the surface and heavy-duty metal plates held together using "thick bolts. One thing that comes to mind instantly when you view the object is an airplane door or some sort of armored piece of space junk from old satellites or past space stations. There is certainly no shortage of junk floating around the Earth.

But if you wrinkle your brain a bit or cut off your airflow a bit, you might start to think this is some kind of Lost situation. The hatch door has blown off from the island, goes through some mysterious light, travels in time and eventually lands on this rural North Carolina trail. Makes perfect sense if you've lost all of yours.

As ABC 13 adds, the origins of the object are a mystery officially, but astronomer Jonathan McDowell delivers a reasonable breakdown of what happened. "This definitely looks consistent with being a bit of the Crew-7 Dragon's trunk which reentered on a path right over this location on Tuesday," he wrote on X. "Here is the reentry path indeed going just west of Asheville NC (direction of flight was to the NE)."

No word on if people should start looking up and watching their steps when there is another launch, but it is a good general stance to maintain.