Musician Sets Himself On Fire On Facebook Live, Runs Into Bar Where Ex Works

A local musician in Memphis, Tennessee set himself on fire before charging into a popular local bar. While broadcasting on Facebook Live, the 33-year-old man, Jared McLemore, killed himself in a revenge attempt to punish his ex-girlfriend not reuniting with him.

At the beginning of the two-minute video, McLemore can be seen soaking himself in kerosene. He walks away momentarily before coming back into the shot and dousing himself with more kerosene and setting himself on fire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The terrified witnesses can be heard screaming as McLemore runs back into the bar.

McLemore’s ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Moore, was working as a sound engineer at the popular bar called Murphy’s when the incident took place. She had a restraining order against McLemore, but he reportedly violated it multiple times, according to Daily Mail.

Kimberly Koehler was performing with her band in the bar at the time of the incident. She spoke out about the shocking scene saying, “It looked like a movie, like someone wearing a flame-retardant suit.”

Up Next: Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Details Moment She Learned Of His Suicide, Breaks Down

The witness continued by saying: “There were some people who thought that it was a joke. I was thinking, ‘How can I put him out before the kerosene spreads and somebody’s cigarette hits it?’”

“Jared waited until the second band playing that night had finished its set, when he knew Alyssa would walk away from the soundboard,” the GoFundMe page setup to help Moore read. “Jared approached Alyssa and mumbled something about ‘goodbye,’ then grabbed her arm and wiped it on his chest to show he was covered in kerosene.”

“He crossed the street, and when he saw Alyssa had walked outside, he quickly doused his body with more kerosene and lit himself on fire, streaming on Facebook Live, in full view of onlookers concerned for Alyssa’s safety.”

“Jared ran for Alyssa, in his final attempt to take what he was supposedly denied, by trying to catch her on fire too.”

More: Maryland Man Charged For Sexual Acts In McDonald’s

The GoFundMe post continued by saying: “Jared ran inside Murphy’s repeatedly, delcaring that ‘she made me do this’ while the remaining patrons watched in horror and used anything they could (jackets, cups of beer, etc.) to try to save him and keep the entire bar from going up in flames.”

Alyssa managed to save many lives in fighting off her ex-boyfriend.

“She held the door to Murphy’s open for everyone running from him inside to safety. When Jared finally reached the door, Alyssa held it closed trying to lock it to keep him from her and anyone else. He pushed his body against the door and the heat from the flames finally became too much for Alyssa to stand. She made a fast decision and screamed at everyone to ‘run!’ and then she ran too.”

McLemore threatened to kill Moore in the past and had a history of violence in their relationship.

[H/T Daily Mail]