Woman Allegedly Attempted to Kill Baby With Drug-Laced Breast Milk

An Indiana woman is being charged with attempted murder after she devised a plot to kill her 11-week-old niece by putting pain relief medication in a bottle of breast milk.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was upset that her brother, his fiance and their infant daughter were staying with her in her mother’s home, and that her mother allowed them to stay for a longer time than expected, according to court documents.

Angry about her living situation, she texted her boyfriend in January about her plans to kill the young girl using a mixture of acetaminophen and sleeping pills.

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since [my mother] decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” Rodriguez-Miranda allegedly wrote in a Jan. 12 message.

In other correspondence with her boyfriend, she wrote “I hope she dies” and added, “I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.” Another message included a photo of a mortar and pestle with a white powder.

Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother found the text messages in January on the cell phone she shares with her daughter. She took screen shots of the chilling conversations and checked two bottles of breast milk stored in the home’s refrigerator.

She noticed that one bottle contained milk darker than the other and had a greenish-colored ring at the bottom of the bottle, as well as residue. She informed police of the incident and, though she hadn’t fed the child using either body, took the infant to a local emergency room.

The baby was not harmed, but court documents reveal that the unused milk in the refrigerator contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin tablets or capsules, which is enough to poison and kill an adult.

Though Rodriguez-Miranda was charged Monday with attempted murder, she remained at large until U.S. Marshals apprehended her in Bay City, Michigan on Thursday. Police believe she fled to Michigan after learning she was being investigated for her January poisoning attempt.