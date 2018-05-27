Mother of Evicted Millennial’s Child ‘Scared’ for Her Safety

The mother of Michael Rotondo’s son fears that the 30-year-old will become unstable now that he has been kicked out of his parents’ house.

Rontondo has been in the headlines for the past several days after his parents took him to court and evicted him from their home outside of Syracuse, New York. The 30-year-old has said that a cascade of problems in his life began when he lost contact with his son back in September.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, the mother of that son is speaking out. She asked to remain anonymous in an interview with Daily Mail, as no one knows that Rotondo is the father of her eight-year-old. She explained that Rotondo is entitled to supervised visits with their child, but he hasn’t seen him in many months.

The mother said that Rotondo’s deteriorating mental health has played a role in his distance from their son, and she believes that now that Rotondo is on his own, it will only get worse.

“He was kind of safe with his parents but a lot has changed for him and this will be another big change. I don’t think he will be able to cope with it,” she said.

The anonymous mom is 33 years old. She works in the beauty industry, and reportedly spoke to reporters late at night.

“I am scared,” she admitted in the interview. “He’s not going to be able to live by himself. His parents are throwing him out there basically saying they don’t care if he is a danger to himself.”

“Nobody here knows that Michael is the father of my son,” she added.

Rotondo has said on several occasions that he is being kept from seeing his son. However, the boy’s mother told reporters that he is allowed to schedule supervised visits with a medical professional present. Her lawyer confirmed this, but said that Rotondo is acting as though the option does not exist.

“He has chosen not to exercise that right,” said attorney Dana Grillo. “Despite what he says, he has not attempted to see his son for eight months.”

The mother of Rotondo’s son said that she only learned of the 30-year-old’s history of mental health problems in court as they were determining custody.

“I only found out then; it was always kept from me,” she said. Rotondo himself told the outlet that those issues are being dredged up and emphasized as a way to keep him away from his son.

The mother said she is very worried now that Rotondo has a gun. He was arrested in 2009 for stalking and menacing a woman, and the mother said that she has asked police if they can take his rifle away from him, but they said there is no legal cause.

“How do people know someone is mentally ill until they do something?” she said. “By then it will be too late. Of course I want them to take his rifle from him, but why can they? How do people know he has a mental health issue if it is kept confidential?”