Mother Charged With Murder for Horrific Crime

A Georgia mother is being charged with two counts of murder after allegedly burning her two young sons to death in an oven.

According to authorities in Fulton County, the bodies of 1-year-old Ja’karter Penn and 2-year-old Keyounte Penn were found in their apartment over the weekend. Their mother, 24-year-old Lamora Williams, told police that she left her sons in the care of a family member at the time of their deaths, but the boys’ father says otherwise.

Affidavits state that the boys’ father, Jameel Penn, called police to the home after Williams contacted him via video chat to show him the crime scene.

“After I seen what I seen, you know I called the police,” Penn told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigators said the two toddlers were found with burns to their bodies, CBS46 reports.

The arrest warrant alleges Williams put her sons in the oven sometime last week between Thursday and Friday.

Family members said Lamora Williams suffered from mental health issues all her life and was suffering from postpartum depression at the time of the alleged murders.

“Mora wasn’t right,” said Williams’ mother, Brenda Williams. “She hasn’t been right and what happened three months ago, that the kids father left her, I told him something tragic is going to happen. She’s going to do something to those kids, she’s going to do something to herself.”

Williams is being charged with two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree. She waived her first court appearance, which was Monday, and is due back in the courtroom later this month.

Penn has started a GoFundMe page in memory of his children. While he listed no specific cause or foundation the money will go to, he did write that he wants “everyone to use my story as a helping hand. I lost my two young boys to violence and I want to be a difference maker in someone else’s life to prevent a child being hurt.”

The boys’ funeral service will be held on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office