Mother Arrested After Disabled Son’s Remains Discovered in Back Yard

A Cleveland mother has been arrested after the remains of her 5-year-old son were discovered in her backyard.

Larissa Rodriguez, 34, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder after police received a call from her boyfriend’s brother that led to the discovery of human remains in her backyard, Cleveland.com reports.

After receiving the call on Monday, police began a search of Rodriguez’s yard. The body of 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez, who was developmentally disabled and unable to speak, were discovered the following day.

It is alleged that Rodriguez told police that her son was with his father in Houston, Texas and that his aunt had picked him up on Dec. 2, but she was unable to provide contact information or an address for either.

A memorial is growing at the home on W. 80th St. where @CLEpolice found human remains in the backyard. Waiting for Medical Examiner to confirm if it’s 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez who’s been missing since early December. https://t.co/AP3RWI4aw8 pic.twitter.com/owNRS9oX4b — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) December 20, 2017

Christopher Rodriguez, Rodriguez’s boyfriend, is currently serving six months in prison for failing to pay child support. The investigation into the 5-year-old’s disappearance began after Christopher’s brother called police alleging that his brother told him that he and the child’s mother discovered the 5-year-old unresponsive two months ago and buried his body in the backyard.

The 34-year-old mother allegedly has a long history with the county’s Job and Family Services, who removed her two older children from the home years ago. Rodriguez’s sister also claimed that she once found Jordan Rodriguez tied up with a sock in his month. She reported the incident to authorities.

Rodriguez has not yet been formally charged and the official identification of the body is still pending.

