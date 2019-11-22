The Most Popular Baby Names of the Past Decade Have Been Revealed

As the decade closes and a new begins, many “most popular” lists have started to emerge, and we now have one for the most popular baby names of the past 10 years. Nameberry published the lists and reveled that the count is actually based on the numbers from 2010 to 2018 due to the 2019 numbers not being available until the year actually ends. They noted that the top four girl names and top three boy names were each given to more than 150,000 babies in the US during that time.

In addition to the most popular names over the course of the decade, we have also included a list of names projected to be the most popular baby names of 2020, via Nameberry as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to check out the list, as well as what social media users are saying about popular baby names.

Top ten girls’ names over the past decade

Me normally: I hate companies! i’m gonna leave a million and a half dead end trails so youtube can’t figure me out! if google suggests an ad for something i really want i WILL cry out of fear!



Me when youtube recommends a video called “Most Popular Baby Girl Names 1880 – 2019”: pic.twitter.com/zu2KR1qM3h — hammed can (@lorien_kelso) November 17, 2019

1. Emma

2. Sophia

3. Olivia

4. Isabelle

5. Ava

Top ten girls’ names over the past decade cont.

6. Mia

7. Abigail

8. Emily

9. Madison

10. Charlotte

Top ten boys’ names over the past decade

List of most popular baby names 2019:



1. Yoda — [crying in Thanksgiving] (@SortaBad) November 18, 2019

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Jacob

4. Mason

5. William

Top ten boys’ names over the past decade (cont.)

6. Ethan

7. Michael

8. Alexander

9. James

10. Elijah

Most popular baby girl names for 2020

I was talking to my parents about an article I saw about predictions for the most popular baby names of 2020 and my dad got SO excited thinking I was pregnant. As if my career isn’t my priority right now 😂 — Lex 🍷 (@__lovelylexi) November 19, 2019

1. Adah

2. Reese

3. Mika

4. Paisley

5. Amina

Most popular baby girl names for 2020 (cont.)

6. Teagan

7. Nova

8. Aura

9. Pearl

10. Billie

Most popular baby boy names for 2020

We like to think this was us 😉 https://t.co/z0I7fFl0Ny — REESE’S (@reeses) November 14, 2019

1. Austin

2. Alva

3. Acacius

4. Tate

5. Diego

Most popular baby boy names for 2020 (cont.)

6. Easton

7. Lucius

8. Cash

9. Ash

10. Luca