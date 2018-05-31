Mom Accused of Stabbing 6-Year-Old Son Told Police ‘He Deserved It’

An Oregon mother accused of stabbing her son multiple times reportedly told police that “he deserved it.”

Nemoria Villagomez, 34, of Newport, Oregon was arrested on Friday, May 25, and charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, first-, second- and third-degree assault, strangulation, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, and first-degree criminal mistreatment, according to court documents obtained by The Oregonian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Authorities were called to Villagomez’s apartment complex at around 6 p.m. Friday after her 6-year-old son ran to a neighbor’s house claiming that his mother had stabbed him and was trying to kill him. He was said to be covered in blood and suffering from visible stab wounds, the neighbor, who immediately called 911, reported.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Villagomez lying in bed with her 14-month-old son, both of whom were covered in blood. She had allegedly strangled the baby and given him methamphetamine.

Authorities also discovered a “large amount of blood” in the living room, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The infant was taken into the care of the state’s Department of Human Services after being examined at a hospital, and Villagomez’ six-year-old son was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital suffering six stab wounds considered life-threatening, including possible stab wounds to the lung and liver. The 6-year-old is said to now be in good condition and is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.

Villagomez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newport Police Department for questioning.

While it was not immediately clear why she had harmed her son, she told authorities that the boy “deserved it” and admitted to “cutting her son.”

Villagomez has since been booked at the Lincoln County Jail with bail was set at $1,100,000.

In March 2014, Oregon child welfare workers determined that Villagomez’s son was not safe in her care after DHS Case workers investigated her drug use. The next day, she crashed her car, telling authorities that crash had happened as a result of her speeding to a child custody hearing. She denied using drugs at the time of the crash. Her son was taken into custody of DHS Case workers and Villagomez was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to complete an alcohol treatment program.