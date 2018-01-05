Mom Accidentally Kills 1-Year-Old Son Backing out of Driveway

A 1-year-old boy died after his mother accidentally hit him while backing out of their Louisiana driveway.

Wednesday night, deputies responded to a call from a concerned citizen after they had heard screaming and crying outside, the Daily Mail reports. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators discovered that Tralyn Crosby, 35, had accidentally run over her 1-year-old son, Cai Crosby, as she was backing her vehicle out of the driveway.

Cai was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe that the toddler had followed his mother outside without her knowing. Crosby’s two other sons and her husband were inside at the time of the accident.

“This is a horrible tragedy for this family and the community, “Sheriff Craig Webre said in a press release. “My heart goes out to the family, and I pray they can find peace in such a difficult time.”

No charges have been filed against the mother as authorities don’t suspect impairment or foul play.