Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Josh Hader Booed in First Road Game Since Racist Tweets

In his first road game since a number of past racist tweets resurfaced, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader was booed as he took the mound.

Video of the moment was shared by sports journalist Sam Hustis who noted that the “chorus of boos” came during a game between the San Francisco Giants.

“It’s Hader’s first road game since his racist and homophobic tweets surfaced,” Haustis added.

— Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) July 27, 2018

The move was quite opposite to the welcome Hader received from his home team crowd less than one week earlier, when he was given a standing ovation.

The backlash began on July 17 while Hader was pitching in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. As he was on the mound, past tweets with racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments began to surface.

Fans and teammates were seen reading them during the game, with some attendees who were wearing Hader’s jersey being seen taking them off before the game was even over.

The tweets in question contained comments such as “I hate gay people,” and references to “White power” and the “KKK.” Following the uncovering of the tweets, Hader apologized for his past sentiments, chalking them up to teenage antics.

“There’s no excuse for what was said,” he admitted. “I’m deeply sorry for what I said and what’s been going on.”

“You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old. As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today and that’s just what it is,” Hander continued. “When you’re a kid you just tweet what’s on your mind, and that’s what was going on.”

Hader did not receive a suspension, but Major League Baseball did not let the past indiscretion go without consequence, revealing that he would have to take sensitivity classes.

“Mr. Hader took the necessary step of expressing remorse for this highly offensive and hurtful language, which fails to represent the values of our game and our expectations for all those who are a part of it,” the MLB‘s statement on the situation read. “The Office of the Commissioner will require sensitivity training for Mr. Hader and participation in MLB’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Hader’s team has stood beside him through the entire controversy, with the Brewers general manager David Stearns say that while “his comments are inexcusable” they “do not believe that these posts are representative of his beliefs.”