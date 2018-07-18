MLB Orders Sensitivity Training for Josh Hader, Who Apologizes for Offensive Tweets Sent as Teen

MLB has ordered Josh Hader to complete sensitivity training following his apology for offensive tweets he sent as a teenager.

According to PEOPLE, Major League Baseball issued the statement with their ruling, commending Hader on taking initiative to apologize.

“Mr. Hader took the necessary step of expressing remorse for this highly offensive and hurtful language, which fails to represent the values of our game and our expectations for all those who are a part of it,” the MLB‘s statement read. “The Office of the Commissioner will require sensitivity training for Mr. Hader and participation in MLB’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Hader, who is a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, found himself at the center of controversy when old tweets he wrote resurfaced while he was pitching in the MLB All-Star game. The tweets in question contained racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language.

Following the game, Hader was made aware of the situation and publicly apologized for his words.

Josh Hader addresses the tweets that surfaced during the game pic.twitter.com/Zzh6uS2frH — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) July 18, 2018

“There’s no excuse for what was said,” he confessed. “I’m deeply sorry for what I said and what’s been going on.”

“You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old. As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable,” Hader went on to say. “That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today and that’s just what it is… When you’re a kid you just tweet what’s on your mind, and that’s what was going on.”

Josh Hader, part 2 of his comments addressing the tweets pic.twitter.com/tWs2zBmukS — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) July 18, 2018

“I was young, immature, and stupid. There’s no excuses for what was said and what happened… As I said, it doesn’t affect any of my beliefs now,” he added. “There’s nothing that hateful that I believe in… Being 17 years old, you make stupid decisions and mistakes. I just live up to what happened and move on from it.”

The Brewers are sticking beside Hader through the controversy, with general manager David Stearns releasing his own statement on the matter.

“We have been in contact with Josh and he is fully aware of the severity of the situation related to his social media comments, regardless of the timeline of his posts,” Stearns said. “His comments are inexcusable, and he is taking full responsibility for the consequences of his actions. In no way do these sentiments reflect the views of the Brewers organization or our community.”

“Those of us that have come to know Josh do not believe that these posts are representative of his believes. He has been a good teammate and contributor to the team in every way,” Stearns continued. “We will continue to work through the issue with Josh as we prepare to resume games after the break.”

At this time there is no indication that Hader will miss any games due to the controversial situation.