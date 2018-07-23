Social Media Claps Back at Milwaukee Brewers Fans for Giving Josh Hader Standing Ovation

The sports world is shaming Milwaukee Brewers fans after they gave Josh Hader a hero’s welcome following a series of racist, sexist, and homophobic tweets that he wrote when he was younger resurfaced.

As Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader took the mound Saturday for a game against the L.A. Dodgers, the crowds at Milwaukee’s Miller Park erupted into cheers and applause, giving the disgraced pitcher a standing ovation that much of the sports world thought was undeserved.

As video of the standing ovation began to be circulated online, many social media users took to Twitter to shame Brewers fans for their thoughtless actions.

“Brewers fans made a statement about themselves. An ugly one,” one person tweeted.

“Kneel against injustice, get booed. Tweet racial, homophobic slurs, get standing O,” one person commented.

“Any Brewers fan at that game last night who participated in a standing ovation for that guy should be ashamed of themselves. What a disgrace,” another person tweeted.

“Its crazy that nothing happened to Josh Hader for his racist homophobic tweets he wasnt even publicly ostracized instead got and ovation but NFL players will definitely get punished for protesting a government run by a reality show star,” another Twitter user wrote.

Hader faced swift backlash after a series of racist, misogynistic, and homophobic tweets he wrote when he was 17 resurfaced while he was pitching in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday. After being made aware of the situation, Hader publicly apologized, stating that there was “no excuse” for his tweets and that he was “deeply sorry.”

“You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old. As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today and that’s just what it is…When you’re a kid you just tweet what’s on your mind, and that’s what was going on,” he said. I was young, immature, and stupid. There’s no excuses for what was said and what happened… As I said, it doesn’t affect any of my beliefs now. There’s nothing that hateful that I believe in…Being 17 years old, you make stupid decisions and mistakes. I just live up to what happened and move on from it.”

The MLB has since ordered Hader to complete sensitivity training as well as participate in in the MLB’s “diversity and inclusion initiatives.”