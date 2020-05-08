Mike Pence Delivering 'Empty' Boxes of PPE 'Just for the Camera' Sets Social Media on Fire

Social media is erupting, in both laughter and criticism, after Vice President Mike Pence was caught delivering "empty" boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) "just for the camera." The incident occurred just a little more than a week after Pence faced criticism for failing to wear a face mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic, despite a policy requiring people to wear face coverings in the facility.

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

Occurring Thursday at the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Virginia, which has several COVID-19 patients, Pence, not wearing gloves or a face mask, was recorded dropping off a number of boxes at the doorstep. Seemingly unaware, or simply forgetting, that his mic was live, the president was heard asking if he could carry the empty ones just for the camera?" after being informed that "those are empty, sir.""

The clip, shared by C-SPAN and later making its way to Jimmy Kimmel and Twitter, promptly sparked discussions on social media. After the clip made its way to Twitter, people slammed the vice president as "pathetic" and questioned the decision to have him lead the White House coronavirus task force.