Mike Pence Delivering 'Empty' Boxes of PPE 'Just for the Camera' Sets Social Media on Fire
Social media is erupting, in both laughter and criticism, after Vice President Mike Pence was caught delivering "empty" boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) "just for the camera." The incident occurred just a little more than a week after Pence faced criticism for failing to wear a face mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic, despite a policy requiring people to wear face coverings in the facility.
Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020
Occurring Thursday at the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Virginia, which has several COVID-19 patients, Pence, not wearing gloves or a face mask, was recorded dropping off a number of boxes at the doorstep. Seemingly unaware, or simply forgetting, that his mic was live, the president was heard asking if he could carry the empty ones just for the camera?" after being informed that "those are empty, sir.""
The clip, shared by C-SPAN and later making its way to Jimmy Kimmel and Twitter, promptly sparked discussions on social media. After the clip made its way to Twitter, people slammed the vice president as "pathetic" and questioned the decision to have him lead the White House coronavirus task force. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.
Also, he is delivering (empty) boxes of protective gear to a nursing home… while not wearing any protective gear himself…
I can't with these people.— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 8, 2020
Mike Pence taking PPE boxes into a healthcare center with no mask on gets caught on a hot mic after telling the crew he will roll in the empty boxes "for the camera."
How about STILL not wearing a mask in a medical facility? It’s all for show no matter the rationalization— BB (@SeeMeBe) May 8, 2020
1) did they seriously bring empty boxes?
2) I mean, what the fuck? They brought empty boxes?!?!
3) it's not like a full box of masks is even that heavy
4) seriously, fuck these people— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 8, 2020
I love how he acted like it was really heavy on the first box, only to be exposed by the second one.— Rob Cady🌊🇺🇸 (@robcady13) May 8, 2020
Some, however, have suggested that the clip that has found its way to Twitter is a bit misleading. In one response, a Twitter user said that in the full clip, Pence decides not to go show off "just for the camera" and instead closes the van doors.
Edit is misleading.
I went back to the original @cspan footage and sounds like @VP was making a joke about the empty boxes.
He doesn't carry those last boxes. He shuts the van doors and turns to speak CEO of @fedresources
I isolated the clip here: https://t.co/GQQTE2D6Ki https://t.co/1apBTVlBw3— Emmanuelle Saliba 🧐 (@_esaliba) May 8, 2020
At this time, Pence, not his team, have responded to the latest incident, which comes on the heels of the outrage sparked by his failure to wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic. Responding to that incident, Pence eventually admitted that he "should have worn a mask."