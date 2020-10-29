Girl Scouts Spark Backlash After Congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court Confirmation

✖

The Girl Scouts organization has sparked some backlash, after congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on her Supreme Court confirmation. In a tweet, the Girl Scouts praised Barrett for becoming the fifth woman to be appointed to the nation's highest court since it was first founded more than 200 years ago. The post also featured photos of the previous four women to be appointed to the court: Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The post was also shared to the 108-year-old organizations Facebook page, but the posts were later deleted after massive backlash. "It’s beyond reprehensible you who supposedly keeps claiming you’re 'here to lift up girls & women' even posted what you did," one angry Twitter user wrote. "Barrett’s decimation on women & human rights is not partisan—It’s hate & bigotry." Another frustrated person added, "Lifetime member here. Celebrating suppression of women is political. You can’t escape that. She was/is a member of an organization that teaches the opposite of independence. She believes my daughters and I matter less."

.@girlscouts your congratulations yesterday of a woman that will do more future harm to girls will keep me from ever buying your overpriced cookies again. The elves from @KeeblerUS are going to get all my business now. https://t.co/KF7hWnF3n3 — Eye Of The Idol (@EyeOfTheIdol) October 29, 2020

After deleting its posts, the group explained, "Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post." The organization added, "Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women."

However, this too caused a controversy, as many right-wing individuals have expressed concern that the group only deleted the tweets because a conservative judge was the subject of them. "This is pathetic [Girl Scouts]," tweeted Megyn Kelly. "It’s not 'partisan' to generically congratulate the 5th woman ever to join the High Court. It’s patriotic. Taking your tweet down *is* partisan, however, and a real disappointment.

The Girl Scouts deleted their Tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the fifth woman seated on the Supreme Court because the blue checkmark brigade was mad at them. pic.twitter.com/kQVmL9LFru — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 29, 2020

Barrett's nomination and appointment to the Supreme Court has been quite controversial. Her nomination came after the death of Ginsberg, who's last wish was that a new justice not be confirmed until after the November election. Republican leaders opted to fast-track Barrett's confirmation hearings, however, which has led to some contention with Democrat lawmakers.