Philadelphia Eagles Player Michael Bennett Charged With Injuring Paraplegic Woman

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was indicted by a Texas grand jury on Friday on a felony charge of injury to the elderly.

The incident in question took place at the end of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, where Bennett allegedly pushed a 66-year-old paraplegic woman out of the way when trying to run out onto the field to congratulate his brother, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, on becoming Super Bowl champion.

In a statement from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Bennett was told to use a different entrance to access the field by the stadium security team, which included the 66-year-old paraplegic woman.

“Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team,” the statement read. “The charge, injury to the elderly, includes intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a press conference on Friday that Bennett said in response to their request, “You all must know who I am, and I can own this motherf—. I’m going down to the field, whether you like it or not.”

Acevedo said the woman suffered a sprained shoulder as a result of Bennett’s shove. Rusty Hardin, Bennett’s attorney, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his client is out of the country but will voluntarily surrender himself to the authorities when he returns.

“Mr. Bennett might think that he’s an NFL player, and at that time and place, he thinks he doesn’t have to answer to police officer,” Acevedo said. “I’m proud of the fact our department took the time to investigate this thoroughly.”

ESPN reports that the Seattle Seahawks, the team Bennett played for at the time, were unaware of Bennett’s legal troubles until Friday. Bennett was traded to the Eagles on March 14, and his new team also claimed they knew nothing about the incident until after the trade.

Acevedo claims there is no video of the alleged incident. But if found guilty, Bennett could be looking at up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the felony.