Elderly Woman Dies After Being Struck by Motorcade Escorting Duchess of Edinburgh

The motorcade escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh struck an elderly woman in London earlier this month, and she has now passed away. According to a report by the BBC, 81-year-old Helen Holland was hit by a motorcycle that was escorting Sophie Rhys-Jones, the king's sister-in-law on May 10. The collision left her with multiple broken bones and other injuries, which ultimately claimed her life.

Holland was on foot in West London when she was hit by a police motorcycle earlier this month, and she was immediately rushed to the hospital. She reportedly suffered from broken bones and internal injuries. News of her death went public on Tuesday, May 23, and was acknowledged by the head of Royalty and Specialist Protection, Chief Superintendent Richard Smith. He issued a statement saying: "Police officers come to work to serve the public and keep people safe and this tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met. "Our thoughts are very much with the woman's family and loved ones at this sad time."

As for Rhys-Jones, she sent her condolences as well. Buckingham Palace issued a statement on her behalf to reporters from PEOPLE, saying that she was "deeply saddened" by Holland's death. It went on: "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family."

Holland reportedly lived in Essex, England but was in the capital on May 10 to visit her sister. Her son spoke with the BBC about her passing, saying that she had been crossing the street using a crosswalk when she was hit. He said that her worst injury was "irreversible brain damage" after the crash. He said that she fought" for her life for nearly two weeks" in the hospital, and said sadly: "The battle finally ended today." Holland was a mother of four, a grandmother of 10 and even a great-grandmother of seven. She was "a well-respected and popular member of the community," and never "stopped living life to the full."

Smith told reporters that there is an investigation into this incident underway by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. That includes CCTV footage from the scene as well as eye-witness accounts. He said: "Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident. We continue to cooperate with and support that enquiry."

The IOPC asked that anyone who witnessed the accident on May 10 contact them so that their account can be reviewed as part of the investigation as well. The office is in contact with Holland's family throughout the process.