Politician Claims to Have Been Abducted by Aliens

A congressional candidate from Miami has been telling a whopper of a story involving her experience with aliens.

Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera is claiming she’s been on a spaceship with a crew of extraterrestrials.

Aguilera says that two females and one male visited her when she was 7 years old and have communicated with her telepathically on several occasions in her life.

The 59-year-old Republican who is running for Congress discussed her experience in a television interview in 2009.

“I went in. There were some round seats that were there, and some quartz rocks that controlled the ship — not like airplanes,” Aguilera said.

In two interviews, the politician spoke in detail, recalling that the aliens reminded her of the famous statue in Rio de Janeiro, Christ the Redeemer, with arms open.

She revealed several things she found out from the aliens, including that the world’s “energy center” is in Africa, “God is a universal energy,” and that there are 30,000 skulls in a cave in the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Aguilera said the foreign beings also mentioned Isis, but didn’t clarify if they meant the terrorist group or ancient Egyptian goddess.

When the Miami Herald asked Aguilera recently about her experiences, she provided a generic statement that said she believes there “must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe,” but didn’t go into the experiences she’s recounted in the past.