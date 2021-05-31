What Restaurants Are Open Memorial Day 2021?

✖

If you're looking to go out to eat on Memorial Day this year, there are plenty of options for you to choose from, though not quite as many as a regular business day. Memorial Day is a federal holiday and as such all federal services will be unavailable, but private businesses, including restaurants, can decide whether or not to close for the day. A number of chain restaurants are scheduled to be open on Monday, May 31, including McDonald's, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.

For a sit-down meal, there are also plenty of options including Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang's. Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring those who died while serving in the United States military, and several restaurants are using the 2021 holiday to celebrate active-duty military members and veterans with various specials. Eateries offering military discounts include Burger King, which is giving military members 10 percent off their orders at participating restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings, which also offers 10 percent off, IHOP, which offers a 20 percent discount by location, and Denny's, which is giving military members a 10 to 20 percent discount depending on location.

Other restaurants, like Bonefish Grill and Outback Steakhouse, give service members and first responders a discount year-round. Scroll down for a list of all the chain restaurants open on Memorial Day this year and be sure to check with your local franchise before stopping by, as some locations may have adjusted their hours or closed for the holiday.